ФОТО | Предприимчивая жительница Эстонии построила дом всего за 2000 евро

I cannot believe that I have been living in this house for over a month and I still haven’t showed it to my Instagram friends. What’s up with that?!? Here it is and I ❤️ it!!! While building we tried to use everything we already have and tried to keep shopping for new things as #minimal as possible. There are few more things to do (setting up our #Jotul stove etc), but it has been pretty much done for a while. We have electricity, near by is an old well, from where we can get water for our morning coffee. Igloo sauna and our new hot tub (also ready!) are only 10-second walking distance away. This absolutely everything (and then some!) I need for comfortable living. #vanajüri #tinyhouse #tinyhome #simpleliving #diy #minimaja #lihtneelu #maalonmõnus #isetehtudhästitehtud