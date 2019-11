ФОТО | Жители этого города отдают свои квартиры даром. Почему их никто не берет?

View this post on Instagram

East, Russia, Vorkuta. Europe Orbi. Exploration for five years of the five geographical extremes of Europe. From the most northerly, in Norway, to the southeast, in an Island near Crete, passing by the center in Lithuania, then from the most oriental point, in Russia to the most western point, in Portugal. At a time when many nations still tend to hold on to their borders, these pictures show Europe focusing on land, a piece of Eurasian continent, where human beings, cities and nations pass through and vanish as a dream. The five extremes connect and extend in the same area of land, a raw Europe, yet open.